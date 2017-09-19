Burnelli CBY-3 Loadmaster – Right Idea, Wrong Time

Aviation’s evolutionary tree is littered with thousands of different approaches to taking man to the skies and above. Combinations of thrust and lift to achieve flight have and continue to be constantly under revision and research. The old adage that under the right conditions you can make a kitchen sink fly probably could be demonstrated, but to what end? It’s the efficiency of design operation that has always been the prize of aeronautics since its earliest days, but its achievement is the challenge. Enter the saga of one of America’s earliest and most innovative designers who, from the outset of his career, strove to find those ideal design efficiencies.

Virtually unknown today, Vincent Burnelli ranks as one of the most patented innovators from his first flying design at the age of 19 until his death in 1964. In 1908, as a scale model builder in New York, he acquired the basics of flight mechanics and soon ventured away from the Wright pusher concepts to tractor and tail controls as being more adaptable.

by Stan Piet

