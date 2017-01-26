Spike Aerospace Subsonic Jet

This summer, Spike Aerospace’s prototype of its 18-passenger supersonic business jet will take flight. The scale prototype of its S-512 Quiet Supersonic Jet will demonstrate low-speed aerodynamic flight characteristics. Bigger prototypes and a supersonic demonstrator will follow by the end of next year.

Spike Aerospace president and CEO Vik Kachoria says, “We made a lot of progress in 2016 in engineering and with the addition of a number of engineers and partners. Our plans for 2017 are even more exciting as we continue development of the Spike S-512. I’m looking forward to our first flight later this year.”

The S-512’s price tag? Between $60 and $80 million.