Video: B-29 Doc in flight

The newly restored B-29 Doc Superfortress continues its test flights so it can be certified by the FAA to go on tour this spring. Doc’s Friends, the organization funding the restoration, note that it has flown more than 10 hours since it first took the skies in July after decades of restorative work. Media relations and communications liason Josh Wells says that Doc has done multiple takeoffs and landings and is flying really well with no major squawks.

Doc’s Friends hopes to build a permanent hangar soon, likely at the Wichita Dwight Eisenhower National Airport. If you’d like to help the project with a donation, go to b-29doc.com.

Aero Media Group’s Scott Slocum shot this fantastic video of Doc.



B-29 DOC in flight by Scott Slocum from Aero Media Group on Vimeo.