Video: B-29 Doc in flight

The newly restored B-29 Doc Superfortress continues its test flights so it can be certified by the FAA to go on tour this spring. Doc’s Friends, the organization funding the restoration, note that it has flown more than 10 hours since it first took the skies in July after decades of restorative work. Media relations and communications liason Josh Wells says that Doc has done multiple takeoffs and landings and is flying really well with no major squawks.
Doc’s Friends hopes to build a permanent hangar soon, likely at the Wichita Dwight Eisenhower National Airport. If you’d like to help the project with a donation, go to b-29doc.com.
Aero Media Group’s Scott Slocum shot this fantastic video of Doc.
B-29 DOC in flight by Scott Slocum from Aero Media Group on Vimeo.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
fantastic a really beautiful aircraft I really do appreciate the work and effort that it must have took to bring this piece of history to life I would to see it someday and will be looking for it in our area thanks for all your hard work
Beautiful AC! Excellent choice of time of day and altitude; love the lane Doc carves through the cloud!
Outstanding video of a fantastic aircraft brought back to life. It’s throbbing round-engines takes me back to a time long ago. Can close my eyes and smell the engine oil; the stack fires on engine start and that deep throb ringing in my head from the engines. A time when real airplanes had propellers!
Thanks to the people who helped breath life into “DOC”.
THOSE ENGINE’S LOOK AND SOUND LIKE R-4360 ENGINE ON B-50 B-29 HAD R-3350’S
Just beautiful!!