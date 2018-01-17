Aerial Warfare – What is the Future?

The world’s air forces continue developing and buying extremely expensive fighter aircraft amid a continuing conundrum: Significant air combat has been nearly extinct for decades. Since the last air combats over Vietnam in 1973, American fighter pilots have shot down merely 54 hostile aircraft. (Of those, six were helicopters and four were trainers.) That’s barely one a year.

The last time U.S. aircrews claimed 10 hostiles in a day was 1972. The last time anybody downed 20 in a day was the Israelis in 1982. And the last time anybody downed 30 was the last day of World War II.

Since Operation Desert Storm in 1991, the greatest area of air-to-air action, by far, has been South America where Honduran, Columbian, and Peruvian pilots interdict drug smugglers. The total numbers are unknown, but in one 11-year period, at least 24 drug aircraft were shot down by armed Tucanos and Cessna AT-37s.

The situation is not limited to aviation. The U.S. Navy retains a large fleet structure despite the fact that no sea battle worthy of the name has been fought since 1944. With the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990, the world entered the post-naval era with no serious threats to maintaining the sea lanes.

None of the foregoing means that we should stop buying fighters or aircraft carriers. But it does mean that decades of evidence call into question our military acquisition policy in a changed world.

Let’s face it—the military is a huge market. Recent budgets of the Department of Defense have run about $500 billion with no end in sight, despite the United States being $20 trillion in debt.

When you talk fighters, you have to talk stealth. The first stealth “fighter” was Lockheed’s egregiously designated F-117 Nighthawk, a subsonic attack aircraft with no means of defend­ing itself. Next up was Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor, the first “fifth-generation” fighter. Originally intended for more than 700 aircraft, the program ended in 2011 with only 195 due to rising costs, operational problems, and reduced need.

